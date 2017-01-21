30 Under 35 | Next question: Hillary Schwirtlich

The Wenatchee Valley Business World’s “30 Under 35” program honored young community leaders earlier ​last year​. We tap their thoughts in this Sunday interview series.

Hillary Schwirtlich, 29

Membership and education coordinator, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust

Schwirtlich strives to involve more people in the work of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and provide fun, meaningful ways for the community to connect with the land and each other. That includes recruiting members, organizing trail outings, planning events (such as the group’s Spring Social and Annual Dinner) and launching new programs such as Kids and Nature Connections, which provides free or low-cost ways for kids and families to have healthy, outdoor fun.

​​Q. What accomplishments are you most proud of?

A. At work, I’m probably most proud of the Kids and Nature Connections program, because we’ve reached hundreds of kids and their parents over the past year. I’m also excited that since I started working at the Land Trust in September 2014, our membership has increased over 20 percent. (I give credit to the people I work with and to our volunteers for much of that, though — we’re a very passionate bunch!)

As for personal accomplishments, I’m most proud of my successful through-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail in 2011. It was a feat of planning, perseverance and flexibility. Because it was accomplished during the highest snow year on record, only one in five of those who began successfully finished.

Q. What are your goals?

A. I’ve been with the Land Trust for less than two years, so I’m excited to further this cause for years to come. I hope that one day more people in North Central Washington are involved in the Land Trust than not.

I’m also starting a lavender growing business, Leavenworth Lavender (leavenworthlavender.com). We’re still in the early stages, but my fiancé and I recently moved onto about five acres that we’re slowly planting with lavender. We realized that lavender is something that’s used for a wide variety of purposes — oils, crafts, medicinal and culinary – but that there’s no local lavender farm in the Wenatchee Valley. It’s also light on the land, being drought tolerant and insect repellent. It’s also beautiful!

​​Q. How are you contributing to the success of your community?

A. Community is everything! This year, to give back to my community, I joined the board of the Wenatchee River Institute. I’m proud to be a part of this organization, which is working to connect people, communities and the natural world in our area. They’re responsible for getting thousands of area school kids outside, learning about the natural world in hands-on ways that help them develop their STEM and problem-solving skills, as well as their connection to nature. They also sponsor summer camps, a speaker series about wildfires and other educational and community events like the Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest.

— Compiled by Mike Irwin