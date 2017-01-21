Chelan-Douglas Trends: Total number of residential building permits

Residential building permits are an important subset of total construction permits, and hence activity in any economy. An increase in these permits reflects an increase in population growth or a desire by current residents to change their dwelling, usually the most important financial asset of a family or household.

As in the case of general construction, changes in these permits signal the direction of near-term activity to the construction trades and real estate industry. The direction of building permit trends also informs local government about future sales tax revenues, since residential building leads to taxable sales.

This indicator measures the total number of residential building permits and the number of building permits issued per 1,000 residents in Chelan and Douglas counties, both individually and combined.

Where are we?

During 2014 in Chelan and Douglas counties combined, the total number of residential building permits issued was 460, decreasing from 609, or by 32 percent since 1995. The number of building permits issued peaked in 2007 when there were 1,107 issued building permits and has increased from the low mark of 246 occurring in 2011.

By comparison during 2014, the number of building permits issued per 1,000 residents in:

<> Chelan and Douglas counties combined was 4.04, decreasing from 6.49 since 1995.

<> Washington state was 5.86, decreasing from 6.98 since 1995.

<> The U.S. was 3.73 decreasing from 5.07 since 1995.

— Source: U.S. Census Bureau: Building Permits Survey

