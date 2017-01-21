Grant proposals to boost crops now being accepted

OLYMPIA — Does your organization have a whiz-bang idea to support the state’s fruit, veggie or nursery industries?

Then you’ve got until Feb. 15 to submit a grant proposal for up to $250,000 to the state Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

Funded through the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, the state grants are aimed at private groups, nonprofit organizations and other public entities with projects ranging from $25,000 to $250,000 that benefit fruit, vegetable, tree nut and nursery crop producers.

The WSDA is seeking projects that control pests and diseases, develop and enhance markets, preserve or increase water availability, improve production practices through technology, increase consumption of specialty crops, develop organic practices and address other topics.

To begin, submit a brief concept proposal at wsda.fluidreview.com/ and follow instructions for an online application. WSDA staff will review submissions and successful applicants will be asked to submit full proposals for further review.