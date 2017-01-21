Huge turnout for women’s march

WENATCHEE — Chanting "Love trumps hate" and "Love not hate makes America great," nearly 2,000 people marched through slush and ice Saturday for the Women's March on Wenatchee Valley.

Signs reading "No human is illegal", "A woman's place is here and now" and "Working together, we all go farther" were held high above the sea of mostly women, but also many men and youngsters that rallied at the Wenatchee Community Center. Several women representing women's rights, health care, Latinos, Planned…