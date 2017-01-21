The Wenatchee World

Weather:

38°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi38° Rain/Snow Likely and Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo31° Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog then Snow and Patchy Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Huge turnout for women’s march

by Rick Steigmeyer
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Chanting "Love trumps hate" and "Love not hate makes America great," nearly 2,000 people marched through slush and ice Saturday for the Women's March on Wenatchee Valley.

Signs reading "No human is illegal", "A woman's place is here and now" and "Working together, we all go farther" were held high above the sea of mostly women, but also many men and youngsters that rallied at the Wenatchee Community Center. Several women representing women's rights, health care, Latinos, Planned…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 