The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo31° Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Sunday

Hi35° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo27° Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo20° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday Night

Lo18° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Prep Saturday: Cashmere girls basketball team remains unbeaten

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

CASHMERE — Against Montesano, the No. 5 team in the RPI standings that now determine postseason seeding, Cashmere, which is ranked No. 2, put forth a complete effort and completely dominated the visiting brand of Bulldogs 74-42 at Cashmere High School on Saturday afternoon in a nonleague matchup.

The host Bulldogs shot 45 percent from 3-point range, connected on 85 percent of their free throws and forced 24 turnovers while only coughing up the ball six times themselves. Cashmere held…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 