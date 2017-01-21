Prep Saturday: Cashmere girls basketball team remains unbeaten

CASHMERE — Against Montesano, the No. 5 team in the RPI standings that now determine postseason seeding, Cashmere, which is ranked No. 2, put forth a complete effort and completely dominated the visiting brand of Bulldogs 74-42 at Cashmere High School on Saturday afternoon in a nonleague matchup.

The host Bulldogs shot 45 percent from 3-point range, connected on 85 percent of their free throws and forced 24 turnovers while only coughing up the ball six times themselves. Cashmere held…