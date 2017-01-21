Some flew to D.C. to march

WENATCHEE — Some North Central Washington women wanted to take participation in the Women's March a step farther. A flight across the nation farther.

Several went as far as to book a flight to Washington, D.C., where they could march with an estimated half million others in protest of the new Trump administration and the dangers it may pose to human rights issues.

"This march is extremely important to me on so many levels," said Jane Davis of Wenatchee. She…