Some flew to D.C. to march

WENATCHEE — Some North Central Washington women wanted to take participation in the Women's March a step farther. A flight across the nation farther.
Several went as far as to book a flight to Washington, D.C., where they could march with an estimated half million others in protest of the new Trump administration and the dangers it may pose to human rights issues.
"This march is extremely important to me on so many levels," said Jane Davis of Wenatchee. She…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.