Sultan man injured in Highway 2 crash

LEAVENWORTH — A Sultan man was injured in a Highway 2 collision two miles west of Leavenworth Saturday.

Matthew Ballard, 33, of Sultan was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. Information about his condition was not available.

According to the Washington State Patrol report, Elisha Ballard, 32, of Sultan, lost control of her vehicle on a curve while driving east. The car then crossed the centerline and crashed into another vehicle that had slid off the road and was…