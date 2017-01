WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild continued its torrid pace through the British Columbia Hockey League with a comfortable 5-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Saturday night at Town Toyota Center.

For the second night in a row, the Wild jumped out to a commanding lead after the first frame. For the second night in a row, that lead was 3-0.

Defenseman Alex Bates notched his 30th assist of the night with just four minutes gone in the…