The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo31° Snow

Saturday

Hi33° Chance Snow

Saturday Night

Lo26° Snow Likely

Sunday

Hi32° Snow

Sunday Night

Lo26° Slight Chance Snow

Monday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo19° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Partly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo19° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi27° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wild start fast, cruise to 6-2 win over Spruce Kings

by Daniel Rubens.
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Wild came out of the locker room fast and never looked back Friday. Dakota Raabe gave the Wild the lead just 14 seconds into the game, Jasper Weatherby doubled it less than two minutes later and Wenatchee maintained its multiple-goal advantage for the remainder of the evening as the Wild beat the Prince George Spruce Kings 6-2 at the Town Toyota Center. It was Wenatchee’s sixth conseuctive win.

Following their two early goals, the Wild were…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 