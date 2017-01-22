America first includes all of us

We thank President Trump for his clarity and honesty. He left little room for doubt in his inaugural address. There was no equivocation, no dodge.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs,” said the president.

“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will…