Century Mark

Al Gebhardt celebrated his 102nd birthday on Jan. 21. He is a resident at Mountain Meadows Senior Living Campus in Leavenworth.

Al was born in a small log cabin in Orting on Jan. 21, 1915. He worked in the ag industry for most of his young life.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps on Dec. 1, 1941. Five days later, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, thrusting the U.S. into the war. He was sent to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be trained…