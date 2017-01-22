Dorothy Louise Bush

Wenatchee, WA

Dorothy Louise Bush passed away peacefully at her home, where she lived for 63

years, on January 19, 2017, surrounded by family. Dorothy was born on

September 7, 1927, in Uniontown, WA. She moved to Wenatchee when she was two

months old and lived here for most of her 89 years.

Dorothy’s parents were Anne (Mertens) and Keigher Burke (deceased). She

graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1945. Dorothy married Bill Bush on

February 11,1946. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church,

St. Damian’s Guild and Catholic Daughters of America.

She was named the Volunteer of the Year in 1993 for volunteering at St.

Joseph’s School, GUILD House, and Flu Clinic’s. She worked for 19 years at

Wells & Wade Hardware.

She loved family, friends, bridge, keno and traveling

She is survived by children: Pat Loddewig, Bill Bush, Nancy Bush-Lange, Chris

Young; sister, Janice Burke; seven grandchildren;, four great-grandchildren;

one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; one

grandson; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m.,at St. Joseph’s

Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Donations can be made to

St. Damian’s Guild at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.