The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi35° Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo29° Slight Chance Rain/Snow then Mostly Cloudy

Monday

Hi34° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi28° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi28° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo23° Mostly Cloudy

Dorothy Louise Bush

Website Staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

photo Buy this photo

Photo provided

Dorothy Louise Bush

Wenatchee, WA

Dorothy Louise Bush passed away peacefully at her home, where she lived for 63
years, on January 19, 2017, surrounded by family. Dorothy was born on
September 7, 1927, in Uniontown, WA. She moved to Wenatchee when she was two
months old and lived here for most of her 89 years.

Dorothy’s parents were Anne (Mertens) and Keigher Burke (deceased). She
graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1945. Dorothy married Bill Bush on
February 11,1946. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church,
St. Damian’s Guild and Catholic Daughters of America.

She was named the Volunteer of the Year in 1993 for volunteering at St.
Joseph’s School, GUILD House, and Flu Clinic’s. She worked for 19 years at
Wells & Wade Hardware.

She loved family, friends, bridge, keno and traveling

She is survived by children: Pat Loddewig, Bill Bush, Nancy Bush-Lange, Chris
Young; sister, Janice Burke; seven grandchildren;, four great-grandchildren;
one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; one
grandson; one great-grandchild; three sisters; and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 8, 2017, 11:00 a.m.,at St. Joseph’s
Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Donations can be made to
St. Damian’s Guild at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 