Franc Driggs Hanna

Wenatchee, WA

Franc Driggs Hanna, long-time resident of the Wenatchee area, died Thursday,

November 17, 2017, in Sherman Oaks, CA. She was born February 16, 1924, in

Devil’s Lake, ND. Franc moved to Gooding, ID, in 1935 with her father, mother

and three sisters. Burton Driggs, her father, was the Superintendent of the

Idaho State School for the Deaf and Blind. Franc married Harry Fraley in 1944

and had two sons: Burton and Patrick, locating to Seattle, WA.

She was influential, advising The Washington State Dairy Princesses and later,

worked as a lobbyist in Olympia, WA. In 1968, she married H.B.“Jerry” Hanna,

former state senator and East Wenatchee judge, The Hanna’s lived in East

Wenatchee for 42 years.

Franc became an active member of the art community in Wenatchee. Quilting,

painting, paper making and jewelry were her passions. She was thrilled to be

chosen to create the painting for the 2005 Apple Blossom Festival Art Print.

During her life, Franc mentored and taught many young women. She was known for

her sense of style, unique sense of humor and creative approach to life.

Franc is survived by her sons: Burton of Kent, WA, Patrick of Los Angeles, CA,

Max Hanna and daughter, Debbie Carlin, both of Seattle, WA; granddaughter: Jil

Scollard of Seattle, WA; grandsons: Harrison Fraley of Joshua Tree, CA, Henry

Fraley, of New York City, NY, and Ford Fraley of Portland, OR; and great-

grandsons: Clay, Kirk, and Kent of Seattle, WA. She was blessed with many

precious friends in the Wenatchee community.

Franc requested, no service, her ashes to be spread at the beloved family

ranch in Idaho. If desired, you may make a donation to the charity of your

choice in her name.