Frances “Fran” Craven

Frances “Fran” Craven, age 96, a long-time resident of Wenatchee and East

Wenatchee, WA, died Friday, January 13, 2017, at Colonial Vista.

Fran was born Frances Luella Johnson in Osceola, NE, on July 31, 1920. She

spent her young years, with many brothers and sisters, on a family farm a few

miles outside of Osceola. Fran graduated from Osceola High School in 1937. In

1939, she married John A. Craven, also of Osceola. They were together for a

brief time before the outbreak of World War II. John joined the U.S. Army, and

was soon shipped off to Europe. Fran worked various jobs during the war,

moving to Nevada and California for a time. After the war, Fran and John

returned to Osceola where they started a family. John worked at his father’s

lumber yard.

In 1956, now a couple with two children, John and Fran moved to Washington

State, living in Colfax, Connell, and finally moving to Wenatchee in 1961.

While in Connell, Fran worked as a civilian clerk-typist at the USAF Othello

Radar Base. In Wenatchee, she was employed in another civil service position

with the Farmers Home Administration, which was located in the Post Office

Annex, now the Wenatchee Valley Museum. From 1965 to 1978, Fran and John owned

and operated Craven Lumber Company in East Wenatchee. Together, they made a

great team and thoroughly enjoyed their time in business together.

After their retirement, John and Fran traveled extensively to all 50 states

and several foreign countries. They were married for 63 years, before John’s

death in 2003.

Fran was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Wenatchee,

a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, P.E.O. and the Order of the Eastern

Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Nan Cuevas and son-in-law, Salvador, of

Wenatchee, WA; son, John Craven, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Julie Murdock of

Entiat, WA; granddaughters: Lindsay Greenwood Craven and her husband, Jeff, of

Seattle, WA, Chelsey Craven of Wenatchee, WA; grandsons: Matthew Craven of

Seattle, WA, Aaron Toland of East Wenatchee, WA; along with many nieces and

nephews.

Those wishing to make a memorial may do so to the charity of your choice.

Services and internment will be held in Osceola, NE at a later date.