Frank Phillip Keeler

East Wenatchee, WA

Frank Phillip Keeler passed away January 17, 2017, at Bonaventure Memory Care
in East Wenatchee, WA. He was born July 9, 1949, to Leon and Annabell
(Postelwait) Keeler in Chelan, WA. He was raised in East Wenatchee, WA, and
attended school there. He lettered in football, wrestling and track. Frank
graduated from Eastmont High School in 1967. He joined the Air Force in 1969
and enjoyed being able to travel while in the military. He was stationed in
Norea, Vietnam, Asia and Italy. He was stationed in various cities in the
U.S.A. and really liked New Mexico. He retired from the Air Force due to
illness.

After the military, he returned to Wenatchee, Where he took up the game of
golf. He was a member at Three Lakes in Malaga, WA. He enjoyed playing in
tournaments and with his friends. He also liked playing cards and traveled to
Las Vegas, NV, at least once a year. Frank had to give up both activities when
his health began to fail. He had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to tease
and laugh. His smile will be missed.

Frank is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Schmidt of Wenatchee, WA;
brother, Ken (Karen) Keeler of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Grace Sjolund of Entiat,
WA; brother, Leonard (Barb) Keeler of Florence, AZ; brother, Gary (DJ) Keeler
of Everett, WA; aunts, Maxine Postelwait and Jean Postelwait, both of
Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death
by his parents; and his brother, Carl Keeler.

Funeral Services will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley on Friday,
January 27, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Evergreen
Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Disabled Veterans.
Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee,
WA.

