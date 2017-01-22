Frank Phillip Keeler

East Wenatchee, WA

Frank Phillip Keeler passed away January 17, 2017, at Bonaventure Memory Care

in East Wenatchee, WA. He was born July 9, 1949, to Leon and Annabell

(Postelwait) Keeler in Chelan, WA. He was raised in East Wenatchee, WA, and

attended school there. He lettered in football, wrestling and track. Frank

graduated from Eastmont High School in 1967. He joined the Air Force in 1969

and enjoyed being able to travel while in the military. He was stationed in

Norea, Vietnam, Asia and Italy. He was stationed in various cities in the

U.S.A. and really liked New Mexico. He retired from the Air Force due to

illness.

After the military, he returned to Wenatchee, Where he took up the game of

golf. He was a member at Three Lakes in Malaga, WA. He enjoyed playing in

tournaments and with his friends. He also liked playing cards and traveled to

Las Vegas, NV, at least once a year. Frank had to give up both activities when

his health began to fail. He had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to tease

and laugh. His smile will be missed.

Frank is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Schmidt of Wenatchee, WA;

brother, Ken (Karen) Keeler of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Grace Sjolund of Entiat,

WA; brother, Leonard (Barb) Keeler of Florence, AZ; brother, Gary (DJ) Keeler

of Everett, WA; aunts, Maxine Postelwait and Jean Postelwait, both of

Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death

by his parents; and his brother, Carl Keeler.

Funeral Services will be held at Telford’s Chapel of the Valley on Friday,

January 27, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at Evergreen

Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Disabled Veterans.

Arrangements are assisted by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee,

WA.