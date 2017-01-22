Lynda Gaye Hickok
Lynda Gaye Hickok
Wenatchee, WA
Lynda Gaye Hickok, 75, a longtime resident of the Wenatchee, WA, area, died
Friday, January 13, 2017, after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease. Lynda was born September 1, 1941, in Wenatchee, WA, to
Philip Ferreol Lymburner and Irene Isabell Kerr. She attended St Joseph’s
Catholic School before moving to Holy Names Catholic School in Spokane, WA.
She married Edwin Hickok, in 1958, and they had four children.
She spent many years as a military spouse. Her children were born during those
years of moving around the country. The family moved back to Wenatchee in
1976. She began working at the American Red Cross in 1978, before going to
work at the Chelan-Douglas County Health Department in 1979 as an
Environmental Health Inspector. She retired from the Health Department in
2007. Since retirement, Lynda spent many hours volunteering at the Wenatchee
Senior Center and Central Washington Hospital. In 1986, she moved to
Waterville, WA, where she lived for 26 years, before moving back to Wenatchee
in 2010. Lynda enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, gardening,
sewing and crafting in general.
Lynda is survived by her four children: Anne Marie Herrington, Mary Ellen
Pierce, Edwin James Hickok, Jr. (all of Wenatchee, WA) and Lynette Rene Nivens
of Junction City, KS. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rachel
Schoessler, Mark Gromer, Holli Herrington, Sarah Weller, Heidi Dill, Charles
Hickok, Amanda Nivens, and Laura Nivens and nine great-grandchildren.
Surviving siblings include: Clara Wall, Francis Armstrong, Nancy Moore, Kathy
Browning, Anne Rainbolt, Doris Schaller, James Schoenmaker, Joseph
Schoenmaker, and John Schoenmaker. She was preceded in death by her parents;
and step-father, Henry Schoenmaker.
Services will be held at Wenatchee Nazarene Church, 1101 S. Miller Ave. on
Monday, January 23, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the church.
Please express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral
Home, Wenatchee, WA.
