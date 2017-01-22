Lynda Gaye Hickok

Wenatchee, WA

Lynda Gaye Hickok, 75, a longtime resident of the Wenatchee, WA, area, died

Friday, January 13, 2017, after a long battle with Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease. Lynda was born September 1, 1941, in Wenatchee, WA, to

Philip Ferreol Lymburner and Irene Isabell Kerr. She attended St Joseph’s

Catholic School before moving to Holy Names Catholic School in Spokane, WA.

She married Edwin Hickok, in 1958, and they had four children.

She spent many years as a military spouse. Her children were born during those

years of moving around the country. The family moved back to Wenatchee in

1976. She began working at the American Red Cross in 1978, before going to

work at the Chelan-Douglas County Health Department in 1979 as an

Environmental Health Inspector. She retired from the Health Department in

2007. Since retirement, Lynda spent many hours volunteering at the Wenatchee

Senior Center and Central Washington Hospital. In 1986, she moved to

Waterville, WA, where she lived for 26 years, before moving back to Wenatchee

in 2010. Lynda enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, gardening,

sewing and crafting in general.

Lynda is survived by her four children: Anne Marie Herrington, Mary Ellen

Pierce, Edwin James Hickok, Jr. (all of Wenatchee, WA) and Lynette Rene Nivens

of Junction City, KS. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Rachel

Schoessler, Mark Gromer, Holli Herrington, Sarah Weller, Heidi Dill, Charles

Hickok, Amanda Nivens, and Laura Nivens and nine great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings include: Clara Wall, Francis Armstrong, Nancy Moore, Kathy

Browning, Anne Rainbolt, Doris Schaller, James Schoenmaker, Joseph

Schoenmaker, and John Schoenmaker. She was preceded in death by her parents;

and step-father, Henry Schoenmaker.

Services will be held at Wenatchee Nazarene Church, 1101 S. Miller Ave. on

Monday, January 23, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow at the church.

Please express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at

jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral

Home, Wenatchee, WA.