Man arrested after high speed chase near Soap Lake

SOAP LAKE – Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 37-year-old man early Saturday morning after a high speed chase on Highways 17 and 28 near Soap Lake.

Richard L. Lester was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday after the 15 minute chase on county and state roads, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office press release. Deputies attempted to stop Lester at Lakeview, near Soap Lake, for a traffic violation. Lester drove over a curb, into a gas station parking lot, between…