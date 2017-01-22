No headline

Inauguration Day
Was totally amazed to say the best
To read The World and be distressed
On the 45th president’s inaugural day
Not a headline to be displayed
Could not at least a blurb or two
No matter what your point of view?
Any reference was on Page B5
About the economy and it to strive
To put a nice story on Page One
Of an event of last November done
Could it not be another day
On which to…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.