No headline

Inauguration Day

Was totally amazed to say the best

To read The World and be distressed

On the 45th president’s inaugural day

Not a headline to be displayed

Could not at least a blurb or two

No matter what your point of view?

Any reference was on Page B5

About the economy and it to strive

To put a nice story on Page One

Of an event of last November done

Could it not be another day

On which to…