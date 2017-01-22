Randy Uhrich

Wenatchee, WA

Randy Uhrich, 62, passed away on January 16, 2017, at his home, after a

courageous battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife, Mary, and daughter,

Katie. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Clarence and Anne Uhrich and raised on

the family wheat ranch in Waterville, WA. He worked side-by-side with his

father, learning the family business at an early age, as well the value of

hard work. Randy’s early education was in the Waterville school system and he

graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1972. Afterwards, he embarked on an

education journey, receiving degrees from Wenatchee Valley College and Eastern

Washington University in accounting, chemistry and chemical engineering and

his MBA from the University of Washington. If Randy had his choice, he would

have continued this education quest, but grandmother Katie told his parents it

was time for that boy to settle down.

Settling down into a career was just another adventure for Randy. While

holding positions in finance and auditing, Randy traveled to some interesting

places. He lived in Alaska, Colorado, New York and New Jersey. Despite the

distance, Randy used most of his vacation time to return home to help his

father with the wheat harvest in the summer.

While living in New Jersey, he met his future wife, Mary G. Whittles. They

married in April 1994, at Mt. Tabor Methodist Church, and settled down in

Morris Plains, NJ. In 1998, Randy and Mary moved back to the area to be closer

to the ranch, working again with his father, until Clarence’s passing in 2008.

Taking the reins from his dad, Randy expanded the Waterville farm, as well as

opening and operating Uhrich CPA’s in Wenatchee. He was passionate about

farming, but loved chatting with his clients and getting to know them on a

personal level. Randy served as County President of the Washington State

Association of Wheat Growers for several years and then served on the

executive committee, from 2003 to 2009, serving as President in 2007-2008.

Randy had an infectious laugh and was known for his vibrant smile and positive

nature. “I am not capable…” was not in his vocabulary. He had an adventurous

spirit, enjoyed traveling and loved the outdoors. He summited Mt. Rainier in

his twenties. He enjoyed hiking and backpacking in the Enchantments. Randy

loved reading historical biographies. He enjoyed camping, boating and cross-

country skiing with his family and recently got back into downhill skiing to

share this with his daughter. He loved taking his daughter, Katie, four

wheeling and teaching her to drive truck on the ranch.

Randy would not allow his cancer diagnosis to ruin his life. He continued to

work hard while undergoing traditional treatment and eventually seeking

alternative options.This began a journey his wife named “Eat, Pray, Heal”, as

he explored options through diet and non-toxic treatments that led him to

travel abroad. He was inspired, as well as an inspiration to others. Although

he hoped for a different outcome, he was given more time with his family than

was not thought possible.

The family would like to thank Dr. Overton and Ginny Heinitz for gentle care,

as he would often challenge them with his questions. A heartfelt thanks to the

awesome nursing care on the 5th floor of the Central Washington Hospital and

Randy’s Home Health team.

Randy is survived by his wife and daughter; mother, Anne; and sisters: Diane

and Darlene Uhrich; relatives in Alberta, Canada; loving brothers and sisters;

and nieces and nephews on Mary’s side of the family. He was preceded in death

by his father, Clarence.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 12:00 noon,

with a reception to follow, at the First United Methodist Church. Please

express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at

jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home,

Wenatchee, WA.