Randy Uhrich
Randy Uhrich
Wenatchee, WA
Randy Uhrich, 62, passed away on January 16, 2017, at his home, after a
courageous battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife, Mary, and daughter,
Katie. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, to Clarence and Anne Uhrich and raised on
the family wheat ranch in Waterville, WA. He worked side-by-side with his
father, learning the family business at an early age, as well the value of
hard work. Randy’s early education was in the Waterville school system and he
graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1972. Afterwards, he embarked on an
education journey, receiving degrees from Wenatchee Valley College and Eastern
Washington University in accounting, chemistry and chemical engineering and
his MBA from the University of Washington. If Randy had his choice, he would
have continued this education quest, but grandmother Katie told his parents it
was time for that boy to settle down.
Settling down into a career was just another adventure for Randy. While
holding positions in finance and auditing, Randy traveled to some interesting
places. He lived in Alaska, Colorado, New York and New Jersey. Despite the
distance, Randy used most of his vacation time to return home to help his
father with the wheat harvest in the summer.
While living in New Jersey, he met his future wife, Mary G. Whittles. They
married in April 1994, at Mt. Tabor Methodist Church, and settled down in
Morris Plains, NJ. In 1998, Randy and Mary moved back to the area to be closer
to the ranch, working again with his father, until Clarence’s passing in 2008.
Taking the reins from his dad, Randy expanded the Waterville farm, as well as
opening and operating Uhrich CPA’s in Wenatchee. He was passionate about
farming, but loved chatting with his clients and getting to know them on a
personal level. Randy served as County President of the Washington State
Association of Wheat Growers for several years and then served on the
executive committee, from 2003 to 2009, serving as President in 2007-2008.
Randy had an infectious laugh and was known for his vibrant smile and positive
nature. “I am not capable…” was not in his vocabulary. He had an adventurous
spirit, enjoyed traveling and loved the outdoors. He summited Mt. Rainier in
his twenties. He enjoyed hiking and backpacking in the Enchantments. Randy
loved reading historical biographies. He enjoyed camping, boating and cross-
country skiing with his family and recently got back into downhill skiing to
share this with his daughter. He loved taking his daughter, Katie, four
wheeling and teaching her to drive truck on the ranch.
Randy would not allow his cancer diagnosis to ruin his life. He continued to
work hard while undergoing traditional treatment and eventually seeking
alternative options.This began a journey his wife named “Eat, Pray, Heal”, as
he explored options through diet and non-toxic treatments that led him to
travel abroad. He was inspired, as well as an inspiration to others. Although
he hoped for a different outcome, he was given more time with his family than
was not thought possible.
The family would like to thank Dr. Overton and Ginny Heinitz for gentle care,
as he would often challenge them with his questions. A heartfelt thanks to the
awesome nursing care on the 5th floor of the Central Washington Hospital and
Randy’s Home Health team.
Randy is survived by his wife and daughter; mother, Anne; and sisters: Diane
and Darlene Uhrich; relatives in Alberta, Canada; loving brothers and sisters;
and nieces and nephews on Mary’s side of the family. He was preceded in death
by his father, Clarence.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 12:00 noon,
with a reception to follow, at the First United Methodist Church. Please
express your thoughts and memories on the on-line guestbook at
jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home,
Wenatchee, WA.
