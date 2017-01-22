To the Cabinet

From the west slopes of the Cascades to the Idaho border, we live and work under the jurisdiction or influence of three federal executive departments.
The Department of Agriculture is parent of the U.S. Forest Service, manager of the majority of land in Chelan and Okanogan counties and a 4 million-acre swath of Central Washington called the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Department of Interior is responsible for the North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and all the…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.