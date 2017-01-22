To the Cabinet

From the west slopes of the Cascades to the Idaho border, we live and work under the jurisdiction or influence of three federal executive departments.

The Department of Agriculture is parent of the U.S. Forest Service, manager of the majority of land in Chelan and Okanogan counties and a 4 million-acre swath of Central Washington called the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Department of Interior is responsible for the North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and all the…