Turid Renee Noell

Wenatchee, WA

Turid Renee Noell, 72, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on January 13, 2017. She

was comforted in her final hours, surrounded and prayed over by family. Renee

was born on April 9, 1944, in Oslo, Norway. When she was 19, Renee traveled to

the United States for a year to stay with extended family who had relocated

from Norway to California. It was during this time that she met her future

husband and the love of her life, Larry Noell.

Renee returned to Norway for a year, and then traveled back to California in

1965. On September 17, 1965, Renee and Larry were married. They relocated to

Oslo, Norway, for a year. After that, Renee and Larry returned to California

in 1967. Renee was a full-time mom who devoted her life to God, family, and

friends. She was known to extend kindness and love to everyone.

Renee considered it a privilege to work with special needs children as a

parapro for the Wenatchee School District Transportation Department. In her

physical death, she is now truly alive and celebrating, dancing, and singing

with her Heavenly Father. That was the final true desire of her heart.

Renee is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Katrine (Noell) Forrest and

Kevin Forrest; son, Lance Noell and Danielle Noell; and four grandchildren:

Alexis Garrison, Sophia Garrison, Quillen Noell, and Aubrey Noell.

A Celebration Service honoring Renee’s life will be held on Friday, January

27, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at the Sage Hills Church. All friends and family are

encouraged to attend.