43 months for domestic attacker

WATERVILLE — A Wenatchee man who admitted breaking into a former girlfriend's home and choking her was sentenced last week to more than three and a half years in prison.

Robert Mitchel Lefavor, 34, pleaded guilty in Douglas County Superior Court to charges of residential burglary and second-degree assault. Judge John Hotchkiss sentenced him Jan. 17 to 43 months' confinement.

Lefavor, who has past felony convictions including domestic assault, harassment and methamphetamine possession, broke into the woman's residence in the 600…