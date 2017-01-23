Brazil graft probe judge buried after being killed in plane crash

SAO PAULO — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice who had overseen the investigation of politicians linked to the nation’s largest graft scheme was buried on Saturday, two days after he died in a plane crash.

Justice Teori Zavascki was killed when the small aircraft he was in crashed in heavy rain on Thursday.

Mourners said farewell to the judge at a federal courthouse in southern Brazil where he worked for many years. He was buried in Porto Alegre Saturday evening.