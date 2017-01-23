The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi32° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Burn ban lifted in Chelan and Douglas counties

by Christine Pratt
Outdoors, Public Safety
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The burn ban that was in effect in Chelan and Douglas counties throughout the weekend expired Monday at noon, the state Department of Ecology announced in a news release.

The ban began at 4 p.m. Friday amid expectations that air quality would worsen over the weekend.

To keep tabs on burn bans, visit waburnbans.net.

 

Christine Pratt: 665-173

pratt@wenatcheeworld.com

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 