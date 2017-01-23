Burn ban lifted in Chelan and Douglas counties

WENATCHEE — The burn ban that was in effect in Chelan and Douglas counties throughout the weekend expired Monday at noon, the state Department of Ecology announced in a news release.

The ban began at 4 p.m. Friday amid expectations that air quality would worsen over the weekend.

To keep tabs on burn bans, visit waburnbans.net.

