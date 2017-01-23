Community Connections | Welcoming new citizens, to our country and to our community

Hand in Hand Immigration Services, 18 N. Mission St., in Wenatchee, offers accessible immigration services to our community’s immigrants.

Through their services and classes, immigrants may obtain accurate, up-to-date information on, and assistance with the U.S. citizenship process, as well as clarification on their individual requirements and eligibility. It is staffed by informed and caring caseworkers trained and certified by the Federal Board of Immigration Appeals to give legal advice to immigrants and all the necessary resources to guide those…