Costco agrees to pay $11.75 million over federal allegations that it improperly filled prescriptions

SPOKANE —As part of a federal investigation that started in Spokane, Costco Wholesale has agreed to pay $11.75 million in civil fines to settle federal allegations that it improperly filled prescriptions or failed to follow procedures and keep proper records.

Costco officials acknowledged in the settlement that from 2012 through 2015 some Costco pharmacies dispensed controlled substances inconsistent with the Controlled Substances Act, according to a news release.

Emily Langlie, spokeswoman for U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle, said the multistate…