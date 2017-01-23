The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Today

Hi32° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Costco agrees to pay $11.75 million over federal allegations that it improperly filled prescriptions

The Spokesman-Review
SPOKANE —As part of a federal investigation that started in Spokane, Costco Wholesale has agreed to pay $11.75 million in civil fines to settle federal allegations that it improperly filled prescriptions or failed to follow procedures and keep proper records.

Costco officials acknowledged in the settlement that from 2012 through 2015 some Costco pharmacies dispensed controlled substances inconsistent with the Controlled Substances Act, according to a news release.

Emily Langlie, spokeswoman for U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle, said the multistate…

