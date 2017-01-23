The Wenatchee World

Dorothy L. Bush

Dorothy L. Bush, 89, of Wenatchee, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

