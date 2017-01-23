Fifth person dies after Melbourne car attack

SYDNEY — Australian police said on Sunday a baby boy has become the fifth person to die after a 26-year-old man drove a car into a crowd of pedestrians on a busy street in Melbourne.
The three-month-old died two days after the incident, which also left another 20 people seriously injured, as police wait to question the driver who was hospitalized after being shot by officers attempting to stop the carnage.
Police have said the incident was not related to…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.