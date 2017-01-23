Funeral Service Directory

Monday, Jan. 23

Karren Johnson, 76, of East Wenatchee: 1 p.m. funeral service at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, East Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, Jan. 28

John “Woody” Post, 85, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. memorial service at American Legion Post 10 in Wenatchee, with a luncheon to follow.

Harriett Evelyn (Savage) Arnold, 104, of Wenatchee: 1 p.m. celebration of life at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee.