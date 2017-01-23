The Wenatchee World

Getting a hold on climbing

by By Don SeabrookWenatchee World photo editor
Outdoors, Business
WENATCHEE — Local rock climbing enthusiasts and employees of the new climbing gym in Wenatchee, Riverfront Rock Gym, have been screwing plastic hand and foot holds onto the faces of painted wood walls the last two weeks. 

With the purchase of about 5,000 holds, the climbers begin placing the largest and  most pronounced holds on color-coded paths up the 50-foot high walls. They fill in the routes with smaller holds. When finished, there will be about 75 direct routes to climb…

