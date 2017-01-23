Girl injured in snowmobile crash

PESHASTIN — A 15-year-old Leavenworth girl was injured Sunday when the snowmobile she was driving went over a berm and she was ejected onto the roadway, authorities said.

She was taken to Central Washington Hospital where she was in stable condition on Monday morning, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was driving in the 3900 block of Camas Creek Road in the Peshastin area shortly before 1 p.m. when she crashed, Sisson said.

