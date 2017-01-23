Girl injured in snowmobile crash

PESHASTIN — A 15-year-old Leavenworth girl was injured Sunday when the snowmobile she was driving went over a berm and she was ejected onto the roadway, authorities said.
She was taken to Central Washington Hospital where she was in stable condition on Monday morning, said Sgt. Kent Sisson with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
The girl was driving in the 3900 block of Camas Creek Road in the Peshastin area shortly before 1 p.m. when she crashed, Sisson said.
The sheriff's…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.