Hanford contractor to pay $5.3 million over timecard fraud allegations

by By Annette CaryTri-City Herald
The Hanford tank farm contractor has agreed to pay nearly $5.3 million to settle allegations of timecard fraud at the nuclear reservation.

The Department of Justice announced the settlement Thursday, nearly four years after the previous Hanford tank farm contractor agreed to pay $18.5 million after admitting to timecard fraud.

Current contractor Washington River Protection Solutions, or WRPS, which took over the contract for CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co., “continued to bury its head in the sand and allegedly allowed…

