HIV assault case ends in mixed verdict

WENATCHEE — A Chelan County jury acquitted a Wenatchee man Friday on charges of raping a woman and intentionally exposing her to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

But jurors did convict Policarpo Cruz Nava, 40, of related counts of assault and harassment, for physical attacks on the woman and on a male friend who was present. He faces sentencing March 1 before Superior Court Judge T.W. "Chip" Small.

Wenatchee police arrested Cruz after the April 3 incident, in which…