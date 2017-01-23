Home sales climb in Leavenworth, fall in Cashmere

LEAVENWORTH — Home sales in the upper Wenatchee Valley increased 3 percent in 2016 as prices rose and listings fell to mirror year-end market conditions in Wenatchee.

For the year, the only Wenatchee Valley market with declining sales was Cashmere — registering an 11 percent drop as listings declined to 57 from 99 in 2015.

Pacific Appraisal Associates, a Wenatchee appraisal and consulting firm, released sales data Thursday on the upper- and mid-valley markets. The reports include condos and single-family…