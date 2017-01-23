In challenge to Trump, women protesters swarm streets across U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Women took to the streets in unexpectedly large numbers in major U.S. cities on Saturday in mass protests against U.S. President Donald Trump, in an early indication of the strong opposition the newly inaugurated Republican may face in office.

Hundreds of thousands of women — many wearing pink knit hats to evoke comments by Trump that triggered outrage among many — filled long stretches of downtown Washington around the White House and National Mall. Hundreds of thousands…