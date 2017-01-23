The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi32° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

In challenge to Trump, women protesters swarm streets across U.S.

Reuters
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Women took to the streets in unexpectedly large numbers in major U.S. cities on Saturday in mass protests against U.S. President Donald Trump, in an early indication of the strong opposition the newly inaugurated Republican may face in office.

Hundreds of thousands of women — many wearing pink knit hats to evoke comments by Trump that triggered outrage among many — filled long stretches of downtown Washington around the White House and National Mall. Hundreds of thousands…

