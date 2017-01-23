The Wenatchee World

Weather:

29°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi32° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Machinists union to file for new organizing vote at Boeing’s South Carolina plant

by By Dominic GatesThe Seattle Times
Send to Kindle
Print This

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Machinists union announced Friday that it will file for a new vote to organize production workers at Boeing’s manufacturing complex in North Charleston, S.C., according to a person familiar with the plans.

Detailed arrangements for the vote among roughly 3,000 eligible workers must be agreed on by the union and company through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a process that typically takes three to five weeks.

The union filing will trigger a fresh wave of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 