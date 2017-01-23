Machinists union to file for new organizing vote at Boeing’s South Carolina plant

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Machinists union announced Friday that it will file for a new vote to organize production workers at Boeing’s manufacturing complex in North Charleston, S.C., according to a person familiar with the plans.

Detailed arrangements for the vote among roughly 3,000 eligible workers must be agreed on by the union and company through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), a process that typically takes three to five weeks.

The union filing will trigger a fresh wave of…