Man sentenced for smuggling 132 pounds of cocaine into Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY — Martin Christopher Briand, a dual citizen of France and Canada, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

In 2009, a state trooper caught Briand with 132 pounds of cocaine outside Skagit Regional Airport. Briand fled the scene, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Briand was found and arrested in 2015, court documents state.

According to court documents, Briand had chartered a private…