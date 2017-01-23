Maxine Hornfelt

Post Falls, ID

Our mom passed away on January 14, 2017. You will remember her as a teacher at

H.B. Ellison Jr. High, the “Old” Wenatchee High School, Orchard Jr. High and

retiring as a counselor at Pioneer Jr. High; her students are now in their

late 70’s. Her totem was the hummingbird - One who brings music and joy to

others. Purple lilac was her favorite flower.

She played her fiddle for dances as early as high school. At that age, Mom was

a member of the Reno Racketeers, a hot little dance band in the early 40’s.

She used her hard earned money for college; always proud that she was a

University of Idaho graduate. The U of I was where Mom met Dad. For 52 years

they worked, raised two kids, played, built homes, and traveled. After Dad

passed away, mom survived by being active with her kids, grandkids, and great-

grandkids. Mom played music in several places including the Wenatchee, Yuma,

and Anchorage areas. In 2011, her musical gift earned her induction into the

Western Swing Hall of Fame.

Mom continued wintering in Yuma, where she met a travel buddy; they went on

cruises, traveled to Alaska and even had a special spot by the Sea of Cortez.

We are grateful to Ed for being a very special person in Mom’s later life. We

are also thankful to Mom’s music buddy, Karl. He spent hours tuning-up,

playing music and singing with Mom when she couldn’t get out anymore. In July,

2016, she celebrated her 90th birthday. Yes, it was a huge party - Around 60

“younger” people showed up.

We marveled at her energy, looks and over all well being as she once again

fiddled her favorite tunes for a crowd. She told everyone at the party that

since they helped her celebrate, they didn’t need to come to her funeral. One

of Mom’s favorite songs was “Boot Scootin Boogie.” We think she’s doing that

with Dad, now. Our hearts ache but our minds are filled with awesome memories.

In memory of Maxine, when you see purple lilacs, hum your favorite tune.