Omak man pleads to vehicular homicide

by K.C. Mehaffey
OKANOGAN — More than two years and a half years after a 24-year-old Omak woman was killed in an ATV that sank in Conconully Reservoir, the driver pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to one year and three months in prison.

In a plea agreement, Cain M. Bivins, 36, of Omak, pleaded guilty in Okanogan County Superior Court on Jan. 17 to vehicular homicide with disregard for the safety of others.

Charity R. Rumbolz died on April 5,…

