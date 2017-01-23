People &Places

New jobs, new places

Traci Bennett was recently appointed to the position of the director of community services for the city of Ephrata. Bennett was previously the recreation supervisor for the city of Yakima.

Staying on Top

Three engineers with RH2 Engineering, Inc. have passed state examinations and hold professional licenses:

♦ Clayton Anderson, P. E. in Electrical Engineering

♦ Jeremy Stumetz, P. E. in Mechanical Engineering

♦ Paul Young, P. E. in Mechanical Engineering