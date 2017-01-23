The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi32° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

People &Places

by Lindsay Francis
New jobs, new places

Traci Bennett was recently appointed to the position of the director of community services for the city of Ephrata. Bennett was previously the recreation supervisor for the city of Yakima.

Staying on Top

Three engineers with RH2 Engineering, Inc. have passed state examinations and hold professional licenses:

Clayton Anderson, P. E. in Electrical Engineering

Jeremy Stumetz, P. E. in Mechanical Engineering

Paul Young, P. E. in Mechanical Engineering

 

