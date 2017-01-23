RunWenatchee to host world-renowned ultrarunners this spring

WENATCHEE — RunWenatchee announced on Monday it will host three world-renowned ultrarunners this spring in conjunction with its events.

Max King, Krissy Moehl and Jeff Browning will hold question-and-answer sessions and participate in other activities during separate visits to Wenatchee. The Q&A presentations will be free and open to the public.

“Our goal with RunWenatchee has been to not only put on great events, but also to educate and energize our running and outdoor communities,” Joel Rhymer of RunWenatchee said.…