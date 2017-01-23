The Wenatchee World

Weather:

30°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

This Afternoon

Hi32° Patchy Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

RunWenatchee to host world-renowned ultrarunners this spring

by RunWenatchee
WENATCHEE — RunWenatchee announced on Monday it will host three world-renowned ultrarunners this spring in conjunction with its events.

Max King, Krissy Moehl and Jeff Browning will hold question-and-answer sessions and participate in other activities during separate visits to Wenatchee. The Q&A presentations will be free and open to the public.

“Our goal with RunWenatchee has been to not only put on great events, but also to educate and energize our running and outdoor communities,” Joel Rhymer of RunWenatchee said.…

