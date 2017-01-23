The Wenatchee World

Weather:

28°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi32° Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Salgado, Fechner

Website Staff
Features
Send to Kindle
Print This

Ashley Salgado and Neal Fechner, both of East Wenatchee, have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of Eric and Janice Barnes of Wenatchee, and the late Paul Salgado. His parents are Royal and Darla Fechner of East Wenatchee.

She is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She works for Wenatchee Valley Federal Credit Union.

He is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He works for Pacific Security.

An Oct. 14 wedding has been planned.

— Lindsay Francis, World staff

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 