Salgado, Fechner

Ashley Salgado and Neal Fechner, both of East Wenatchee, have announced their engagement.
She is the daughter of Eric and Janice Barnes of Wenatchee, and the late Paul Salgado. His parents are Royal and Darla Fechner of East Wenatchee.
She is a graduate of Eastmont High School. She works for Wenatchee Valley Federal Credit Union.
He is a graduate of Eastmont High School. He works for Pacific Security.
An Oct. 14 wedding has been planned.
— Lindsay Francis, World staff
