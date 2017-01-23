Sixteen dead, many Hungarian teenagers, in Italy bus accident

VERONA, Italy/BUDAPEST — At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured, after a bus carrying Hungarian students crashed and burst into flames in northern Italy, authorities said on Saturday.

The bus went off the road near a highway exit close to Verona around midnight on Friday. The local highway police chief said it was carrying mostly teenage students, teachers and parents.

The number of victims could rise to 18, “but certainly no more than that,” the Hungarian consul in…