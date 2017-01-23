The Wenatchee World

Slides close Highway 2 twice

by K.C. Mehaffey
LEAVENWORTH — This weekend’s warm weather and wet, sloggy snow prompted two closures on Highway 2’s Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth.

The state Department of Transportation first closed the westbound lanes of the highway at about 9 p.m. on Saturday when snow slid across them. It was cleaned up and reopened at 11:20 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the agency closed a 14-mile stretch of the highway from Leavenworth to Coles Corner due to the danger of avalanches. A detour was available…

Advertisements

 