Trump’s inauguration is watched by 30.6 million viewers, 7 million fewer than Obama’s first ceremony

NEW YORK—The inauguration of President Donald Trump was watched by 30.6 million television viewers on Friday, 19 percent below the audience of 37.8 million for former President Barack Obama’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2009.

The figure is based on preliminary data from Nielsen for inauguration coverage that aired from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern across 12 networks. Ratings for PBS, which were not available Saturday, will add to the final total.

Ratings for inauguration ceremonies are higher in years…