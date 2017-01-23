The Wenatchee World

Today

Hi32° Areas Fog

Tonight

Lo24° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Sunny

Tuesday Night

Lo17° Patchy Freezing Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo21° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi27° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi26° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Trump’s inauguration is watched by 30.6 million viewers, 7 million fewer than Obama’s first ceremony

Los Angeles Times
NEW YORK—The inauguration of President Donald Trump was watched by 30.6 million television viewers on Friday, 19 percent below the audience of 37.8 million for former President Barack Obama’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2009.

The figure is based on preliminary data from Nielsen for inauguration coverage that aired from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern across 12 networks. Ratings for PBS, which were not available Saturday, will add to the final total.

Ratings for inauguration ceremonies are higher in years…

