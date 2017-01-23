Violence punctuates UW talk by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos

SEATTLE — One man was shot and wounded, several people were hit with paint and officers avoided flying bricks outside the University of Washington's Kane Hall on Friday night, where Breitbart News editor and provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos addressed a crowd on President Trump's Inauguration Day.

A man turned himself in to University of Washington police and was arrested in connection with the shooting, police say.

A chaotic confrontation between ticket-holders and protesters started early in the evening in Red Square…