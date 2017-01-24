The Wenatchee World

20-month sentence for stalking violations

by Jefferson Robbins
Public Safety
WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man was sentenced Monday to 20 months in prison after repeatedly stalking and intimidating a woman, and violating court orders that barred him from approaching her.

Terry Joe Flemens, 58, pleaded guilty Jan. 4 to felony charges of stalking and violating a judge's protective order granted to the victim. His sentencing was deferred until this week. In return for his plea, prosecutors agreed to drop a total of 36 related charges that accumulated after Flemens' initial arrest…

