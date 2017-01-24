The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

Tonight

Lo21° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi30° Patchy Fog then Partly Sunny

Wednesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi29° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Friday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo22° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday Night

Lo21° Patchy Freezing Fog

Sunday

Hi30° Patchy Freezing Fog

Alatheia horse riders and Wenatchee Wild meet on ice

by By Jaana HattonFor The World
Two organizations, both athletic but very different, spent a fun afternoon on ice at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Jan. 10. The Wenatchee Wild hockey team treated horse rides from the Alatheia Riding Center to assisted rides on skates and chairs.

In the late fall of 2016 Nancy Grette received a call from Katie Linnerville, inviting Alatheia clients and staff for an afternoon of fun on ice. Town Toyota Center covered all expenses, offering the entire ice rink…

