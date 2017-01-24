Alatheia horse riders and Wenatchee Wild meet on ice

Two organizations, both athletic but very different, spent a fun afternoon on ice at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee on Jan. 10. The Wenatchee Wild hockey team treated horse rides from the Alatheia Riding Center to assisted rides on skates and chairs.

In the late fall of 2016 Nancy Grette received a call from Katie Linnerville, inviting Alatheia clients and staff for an afternoon of fun on ice. Town Toyota Center covered all expenses, offering the entire ice rink…