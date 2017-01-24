At it again: Eastmont girls bowling team qualify for 4A state bowling championships

EAST WENATCHEE — After trailing Eisenhower after the first two games Tuesday afternoon at Eastmont Lanes, the Eastmont girls bowling team erupted for a school-record 1,040-pin performance in the third and final individual game, catapulting itself into the lead at the 4A District 6 championships.

In the seven Baker games that followed, the Wildcats extended their lead with Baker games of 227 and 213, making sure they would be represented as a team at the 4A girls bowling state championships…