Overnight

Lo25° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi31° Mostly Cloudy

Tuesday Night

Lo23° Patchy Fog

Wednesday

Hi33° Patchy Fog then Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday Night

Lo22° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Thursday Night

Lo24° Cloudy

Friday

Hi29° Mostly Cloudy

Friday Night

Lo24° Patchy Freezing Fog

Saturday

Hi29° Patchy Freezing Fog

Blood drives scheduled for February

by Lindsay Francis
NCW — The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood local drives:

♦ 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

♦ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

♦ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Wenatchee Community Center

♦ 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

♦ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7, Kings Orchard…

