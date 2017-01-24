Blood drives scheduled for February

NCW — The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood local drives:
♦ 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee
♦ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 2, Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
♦ 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 3, Wenatchee Community Center
♦ 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 6, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
♦ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 7, Kings Orchard…
